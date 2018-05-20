TX Lt. Gov Patrick on School Shootings: ‘We Have Devalued Life’ Through Abortion, Violence in Pop Culture

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick said the uptick in school shootings in America could be traced to culture devaluing life.

Patrick said, “Should we be surprised in this nation? We have devalued life. Whether it’s through abortion, the breakup of families, through violent movies, and particularly violent video games now outsell movies and music.”

He added, “Psychologists and psychiatrists will tell you that students are desensitized to violence. Many have lost empathy for their victims by watching hours and hours of violent video games.”

