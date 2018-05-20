‘What I Did for Trump’ — SNL Rekindles Tina Fey’s Sarah Palin

This week on “Saturday Night Live,” guest and former cast member Tina Fey brought back her old Sarah Palin character to deliver a message to members of the Trump administration.

“Here’s a refresher: I was the first female on a Republican presidential ticket and now I get paid to tweet for Bass Pro Shops,” Fey said as Palin. “Take it from me, politics is a wild ride. One minute you’re on top, and then you’re gone in the blink of a Scaramucci. Well, I have a message for all the people in the Trump White House: enjoy your moment, who knows how long it’ll last.”

Fey’s character then started singing a rendition of “A Chorus Line’s” “What I Did for Love” with lyrics changed to hit at the Trump White House.

Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, soon joined in, singing, “Kiss White House goodbye, and point me towards Fox News. I did what he said to do and I might regret what I did for Trump, what I fibbed for Trump.”

Appearing one by one, Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway, Fred Armisen’s Michael Wolff, Cecily Strong’s Stormy Daniels, John Goodman’s Rex Tillerson and Leslie Jones as Omarosa, all eventually joined in on the singing.

They closed the song singing, “We did what we had to do, won’t forget, can’t regret what I did for Trump.”

