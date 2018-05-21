GOP Rep Gaetz: White House Not Fully Informed Regarding the Extent to Which Intel Was Collected on Trump Campaign

. @RepMattGaetz : “The White House is not yet fully informed regarding the extent to which intelligence was collected on the Trump campaign.” #OutnumberedOT pic.twitter.com/Y7EyNUxHuZ

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said the White House was not “fully informed” of the extent which intelligence was gathered on Presidential Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Gaetz urged Trump to declassify certain things regarding the situation so that it could be talked about publicly.

“I will say, “The White House is not yet fully informed regarding the extent to which intelligence was collected on the Trump campaign,” Gaetz said. “There is additional information that House investigators have collected. And we need to make sure the White House gets appropriately informed about that because it will not be enough to have Rod Rosenstein and the others and the Department of Justice to investigate themselves. We have enough investigations where the Justice Department is investigating themselves. More than anything we discussed in the past this is a basis to appoint a second special counsel, someone who is independent. And we need the president to declassify the information immediately regarding this intelligence information on the Trump campaign so that we can talk about it.”

