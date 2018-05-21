Bartiromo: DOJ, FBI, IRS, CIA Were ‘All Involved in Trying to Take Down Donald Trump’

Monday Fox Business Network, host Maria Bartiromo said during the administration of President Barack Obama, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the IRS and the CIA “were all involved in trying to take down Donald Trump.”

Fox News chief judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said, “We may be on the precipice of exposing a very, very extraordinary political use of intelligence and law enforcement by the Obama Administration.”

Bartiromo said, “This is a major presidential election. President Obama, basically, what it appears to me, politicizing all of his agencies. The DOJ, the FBI, the IRS, the CIA — they were all involved in trying to take down Donald Trump.”

