Pelosi: Trump Administration Is ‘One of the Most Compromised, Corrupt’ in History

Monday at a House and Senate Democratic Leaders Press Conference on the steps of the Capitol, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s administration was “one of the most compromised, corrupt administrations in history.”

Pelosi said, “The American people are confronted, one of the most compromised, corrupt administrations in history. Instead of delivering on its promise to drain the swamp, President Trump has become the swamp. Republicans of the White House and the Congress are cravenly beholden to big money interests and the American people are paying the price. From giveaways to dirty energy polluters, our children are paying the price in the air they breathe and the water they drink. To the giveaways of tax breaks for Wall Street and wealthy corporations, shipping jobs overseas—our workers and the middle class are paying the price. To giveaways to big Pharma, raising drugs costs, where children, seniors and working families are paying the price every day. The American people deserve better, but Republicans are standing in the way. We want Republicans and their corrupt big donor-driven agenda to get out of the way. It has given the American people a raw deal. Democrats are offering a better deal for our democracy.”

She continued, “To save our democracy we are committed to empowering the American voter to demand responsive government, protecting every citizen’s right to vote and their right to have their vote counted as cast, safeguarding our election infrastructure and ending partisan redistricting. Next we are strengthening America’s ethics laws to fight the special interests, ending the revolving door in Washington and reining in the influence the lobbyists, big money donors and special interests who drive the Republican agenda, fixing our broken campaign finance system to combat big money influence, wiping out the scourge of unaccountable, secret dark money, and overturning Citizens United. Republicans’ special interests and donor-first agenda is part of their DNA but Democrats have a people-first agenda. To put the power back in the hands of the American people, we’re fixing our broken political system and ensuring government works for everyone, not just the wealthy and well connected.”

