Pence: Military Option Still on the Table with North Korea – ‘Open’ to Diplomatic Solution

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Vice President Mike Pence stated that the US is open to a diplomatic resolution with North Korea, but the US “will not tolerate the regime in North Korea possessing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that threaten our people,” and the military option is still on the table.

Pence said the military option “never came off” the table.

He continued, “The truth is that President Trump has made it clear that this administration will not tolerate the regime in North Korea possessing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that threaten our people, that threaten the United States of America, that threaten our allies in the region. But we’ll continue to be open to the diplomatic path and that’ll be much of the discussion tomorrow with President Moon.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett