Pence: ‘The American People Have a Right to Know’ If FBI Surveilled Campaign

In a preview of an interview set to air Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Vice President Mike Pence said the American people had “a right to know” if Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was “the subject of surveillance by the FBI.”

Pence said, “With the revelations that our campaign may have been the subject of surveillance by the FBI, the president I think is grateful that the Department of Justice is going to have the inspector general look into it and determine and ensure that there was no surveillance done for political purposes against our campaign.”

He continued, “I think it would be very troubling to millions of Americans if that took place. But we are very confident that as the inspector general has been doing their work looking at the conduct of the FBI during that period that by adding their focus to this that we’ll get to the bottom of it because the American people have a right to know.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN