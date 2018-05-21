Rubio: Kaepernick Should Still Be in the NFL

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) believes quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still deserving of being in the NFL.

Based on talent alone, Rubio told TMZ Sports, “[T]here aren’t 63 better quarterbacks in the world,” which would leave the free agent with at least a backup gig in the league.

Rubio also defended Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest.

“Look, I support his right to stand for what he does,” Rubio stated. “I don’t agree with what he did but I support his right to do it.”

