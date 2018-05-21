Sex Offender Allegedly Stabs California K-9 Multiple Times After Police Chase

A Sacramento, CA Sheriff’s Deputy K-9 is recovering after a convicted sex offender wanted for domestic violence allegedly stabbed him in the head multiple times, says a Fox 40 report.

Jedi endured surgery over the weekend for stab wounds on his head and around his eye.

“When you see you K-9 partner injured, I can attest to it. It’s an extremely difficult situation,” Sgt. Shaun Hampton of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department told Fox 40.

Saturday, 41-year-old Jackie Burke, under GPS ankle monitor supervision, escaped.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department tracked Burke to the inside of a Carmichael home, but he fled.

After leading the deputies on a low-speed chase, Burke refused to surrender.

“Upon exiting the vehicle, [Burke] was concealing one of his hands as if he was armed. Our officers were able to engage him with a less lethal shotgun beanbag round. He was struck with one beanbag round,” Hampton said, via Fox 40.

Jedi reportedly went towards Burke, and that is when he revealed he was hiding a knife, which he allegedly used on the dog.

No human officers were injured, but Jedi was rushed to surgery.

