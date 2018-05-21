Trump Praises NASCAR for Standing for the National Anthem

. @POTUS : "I will tell you one thing I know about @NASCAR , they do indeed Brian, stand for the playing of the National Anthem." pic.twitter.com/dGK6jJflzz

Monday while honoring 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and his Furniture Row Racing team at the White House, President Donald Trump took another shot at the NFL and recognized NASCAR for always standing for the National Anthem.

“At every NASCAR race you will see thousands of patriotic Americans, from the grandstands to the pit stalls, proudly waving our flag and roaring with joy at the words, ‘Gentlemen, start your engines.’ I will tell you, one thing I know about NASCAR, they do indeed … stand for the playing of the National Anthem,” stated Trump.

He added, “Somebody said, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t say that. That will be controversial.’ I said that’s OK. NASCAR is not going to mind it at all. They don’t mind it at all.”

