Tuesday on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said there was a “good likelihood” if Democrats take the majority in the House of Representatives as a result of the 2018 midterm elections, they will proceed with articles of impeachment.

“There’s a good likelihood that there will be articles of impeachment,” Green said in response to a question about the possibility.

