FS1’s Sharpe: NFL Should Force Players to Stay in Locker Room During National Anthem

With NFL owners set to debate the league policy regarding the National Anthem, Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed’ co-host Shannon Sharpe proposed players remain in the locker room during the pre-game playing of the anthem instead of forcing them to stand.

“I think it would be a terrible move, Skip, if the owners come to the conclusion they are going bring the players out for the anthem and they’re going to force them to stand,” Sharpe said Tuesday. “See, I think the thing is that the owners, what they need to understand — if you are going to come to this kind of conclusion, you need to have the people that’s going to be impacted by this, you need to let them have a seat at the table. Before you go to this step, how about this, Skip, how about keep the teams in the locker rooms while the National Anthem is being played. Once the anthem is over you come out.”

