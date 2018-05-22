Gingrich: ‘I Think That the Republicans Are Likely to Gain 4-6 Seats in the Senate’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” despite many saying the 2018 midterm elections will bode well for Democrats, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is predicting the opposite and argued Republicans will make gains in the U.S. Senate.

“I think that the Republicans are likely to gain four to six seats in the Senate,” Gingrich said. “I do a newsletter at Gingrich Productions that goes out twice a week every week for free, and two weeks ago I wrote everybody who was wrong in the spring of ’16 who said Trump couldn’t be the nominee, everybody who was wrong in the fall of ’16 who said Trump couldn’t win the presidency are the same people who are on TV right now. Why would you believe any of them?”

