DeSantis: Special Counsel Needed for DoJ Handling of Clinton Emails, FISA Abuse, Trump Campaign Investigation

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said a second special counsel was needed to investigate how the Hillary Clinton email probe was handled, potential FISA abuses and to seek the beginnings of the investigation of the Trump campaign.

DeSantis said, “We need people to be held accountable for how the Hillary email investigation was conducted, and we will get a lot of information on that when the IG report lands, hopefully very soon. But we also need to get people to be held accountable for any FISA abuse that occurred and then how did this investigation into the Trump campaign start and was it on the up and up from the very beginning. There’s always a lot of questions about that, and I don’t think that the Justice Department is going to be able to investigate themselves. I think that they’ve resisted our inquiries here in Congress for long enough and so it’s time that we did have a special counsel.”

He added, “We have been doing this for months and months, roadblock after roadblock. Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and I wrote the president a letter saying ‘Look Mr. President let’s declassify the stuff, the American people deserve the truth.’ And I think his action was in response to that letter to say, ‘look, we’ve got to get Congress this information.’ So I applaud the president for doing that. I think it’s great for transparency and I think John Kelly will be able to get these guys in line.”

