Harvard’s Tribe to Dems: To Impeach Trump, ‘Shoot to Kill’ — Will Require Bipartisan ‘Overwhelming Majority’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day” Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe urged Democrats with the goal of impeaching President Donald Trump they needed to “shoot to kill,” meaning it would require “an overwhelming majority of a bipartisan kind.”

Tribe said, “If Donald Trump uses the powers of the United States government to cover-up his own criminality or to cover-up the way in which he cooperated with Moscow in order to win the presidency, that may or may not qualify as an ordinary federal crime, but it’s certainly an impeachable offense.”

He continued, “If the evidence that Robert Mueller is collecting forms a compelling case that an overwhelming bipartisan majority of the American people find convincing that this guy is just too dangerous to keep in power, then we do have the emergency power of impeachment available. But it will be available only if we don’t use it loosely, and ring the bell every time something looks amiss. You can’t be the boy who cried wolf and have a viable impeachment power. You can’t use it over and over again against the same president.”

He added, “If you’re going to shoot him, you have to shoot to kill. And that requires an overwhelming majority of a bipartisan kind. Otherwise, you’re just going to nick the guy, and make him feel empowered and vindicated.”

