Scarborough Rants at Critics — ‘If You Don’t Want to Hear the Truth, You Can Change the Channel’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough attacked critics that had apparently suggested his show has one focus, which is to criticize President Donald Trump.

Scarborough urged those critics that couldn’t “handle the truth” to change the channel.

“By the way, one final thing,” Scarborough said. “If you think — if this is too much for you. If you can’t handle the truth. If you’re thinking, ‘It’s just one note. Morning Joe is just one note.’ Yeah. Yeah, guess what? A fire department has one focus when there’s a four-alarm fire. All right? So if you don’t want to hear the truth, you can change the channel.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor