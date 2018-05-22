Schumer: Trump’s Behavior ‘Grossly Autocratic Behavior We’d Expect in a Banana Republic’

During a speech on the floor of the Senate on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that President Trump is engaging in “the kind of grossly autocratic behavior we’d expect in a banana republic, not a mature democracy.”

Schumer said, “The president’s behavior is the kind of grossly autocratic behavior we’d expect in a banana republic, not a mature democracy. By now, we should all recognize that President Trump’s latest demand is just another example of a relentless campaign to distract from the serious wrongdoing being uncovered by the Russia probe.”

