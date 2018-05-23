Hillary: ‘Democrats — We Believe In Facts, Real Ones, Not the Alternative Kind’

Wednesday at the New York State Democratic Party’s convention in Long Island, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton declared that Democrats “believe in facts.”

Clinton said, “I followed in the footsteps of Daniel Patrick Moynihan, someone whose words have been on my mind recently. He said, ‘everyone is entitled to their opinion, but not his own facts.’ Well as Democrats, we believe in facts, real ones, not the alternative kind. It is hard to believe this even needs to be said, but that is where we are these days.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN