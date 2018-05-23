Hogan Gidley: Trump ‘Furious’ Over Reports of Spy in Campaign

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said President Donald Trump was “furious” at reports that there was an FBI informant involved in his 2016 presidential campaign.

Gidley said, “In the second year of this investigation, this phony investigation there has been no Russian collusion, no obstruction, no corruption. Everyone knows it at this point. There is not a shred of evidence that exists. And now we find out from reports that apparently someone was sent to infiltrate and spy inside the Trump campaign back to the FBI. Anybody should be deeply concerned about this. You even saw Mr. Clapper make a comment yesterday on TV saying the president should be happy about the fact that someone was in his campaign doing this.”

He continued, “The president is absolutely not happy. The American people need to understand this president was furious about that because it’s incorrect, illegal treatment of this president, and he would stand up and protect his campaign but also the American people against this behavior.”

