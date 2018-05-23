Jeff Flake: Trump Has ‘Debased’ the Presidency with ‘Moral Vandalism’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews played a clip of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) comments criticizing President Donald Trump at a commencement address to Harvard Law School graduates.

Flake said, “Our presidency has been debased by a figure who has a seemingly bottomless appetite for destruction and division, and only a passing familiarity with how the Constitution works.”

He continued, “Our Article I branch of government, the Congress, that’s me, is utterly supine in the face of the moral vandalism that flows from the White House daily.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN