Kushner Lawyer: Mueller Interviewed Jared About Campaign Influence, Transition Contacts, and Obstruction

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Abbe Lowell, the attorney for Jared Kushner, said Kushner did a second interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller that took place last month, lasted about seven hours, and dealt with events in the campaign “that might suggest that there were some outside influences,” contacts with foreigners during the transition, and post-Inauguration matters “lumped into the category of obstruction.”

Lowell said the topics addressed in the interview “were the appropriate topics that Bob Mueller and his team are looking at. They are: what happened in the campaign that might suggest that there were some outside influences, primarily….allegations of Russia collusion, issues of contacts with people, particularly, foreigners during the transition, and the topics of post-Inauguration, what is lumped into the category of obstruction.”

