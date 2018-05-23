Mark Penn on Russia Investigation: ‘This Doesn’t Seem Like an American Democracy — It Seems Like a ‘Star Chamber’ Series of Events’

. @Mark_Penn on the Mueller investigation: "This doesn't seem like an American democracy, it seems like a 'Star Chamber' series of events." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/EjvCuDKzLg

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former Clinton adviser Mark Penn expressed his doubts about the legitimacy of the probe into potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Penn pointed out that how President Donald Trump and his associates had been treated during the investigation and described it as a “Star Chamber” series of events.

“Today, I looked at this process,” Penn said. “And I’m a skeptical person. At first, it seemed like it was a good process. Maybe it made sense. But as more and more questions came really to the fore: How did this get started? What kind of techniques were used? What was behind the warrant? What kind of techniques did these prosecutors use, where they are raiding people and shaming them and threatening relatives? This doesn’t seem like an American democracy. It seems like a ‘Star Chamber’ series of events. And now this thing is opening up after a year and testimony by every one of these intelligence chiefs. They never said they were using this kind of intelligence.”

