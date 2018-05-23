Matthews: Trump ‘Doing Everything He Can to Destroy This Country and Its Government’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” anchor Chris Matthews stated President Trump is “doing everything he can to destroy this country and its government so that he gets off scot-free.”

Matthews read from an Associated Press report that the president “told one ally this week that he wanted ‘to brand’ the informant a ‘spy,’ believing the more nefarious term would resonate more in the media and with the public.”

He added, “I mean, you create a conspiracy — vast conspiracy and use words like ‘Spy’ and ‘Spygate,’ trying to distract the jury, which is his basically, 40% of the country, have them sort of learn the music, learn the lyrics, start to say ‘Spygate.’ In fact, today, he was like Jimmy Two-Times in ‘Goodfellas.’ He was teaching his people on the air today, on-camera, outside the White House how to say the word ‘Spygate.’ He’s teaching everybody that, so that in the bars this weekend they’ll all be saying it. It’s horrible. And he’s doing everything he can to destroy this country and its government so that he gets off scot-free.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett