Biden: GOP Under Trump Has Abandoned American Values for ‘Phony Populism,’ ‘Fake Nationalism’

Thursday at the New York State Democratic Party’s convention on Long Island, former Vice President Joe Biden said the Republican Party in the era of President Donald Trump had abandoned American values in favor of “phony populism” and “fake nationalism.”

Biden said,”This is not your father’s Republican Party. This is a different deal. They are not, they are not who we are. They are not who America is. But what they are doing is they sending a vision of America around the world that is distorted. That is damaging. That is hurting us with this phony populism and this fake nationalism.”

