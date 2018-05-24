ESPN’s Kellerman: Trump Saying You Shouldn’t Be in the Country if You Don’t Stand for Anthem a ‘Scary Statement’

During Thursday’s ESPN broadcast of “First Take,” co-host Max Kellerman responded to President Donald Trump suggesting anybody who does not want to “proudly” stand for the National Anthem should not be in the United States of America, calling it a “scary statement” that should make Americans fear the president.

“No, they don’t [have to proudly stand]. This is America. It’s not North Korea. It’s America,” Kellerman argued. “No one has to stand proudly for the anthem. And he’s not just talking about NFL players, by the way, because he followed up by saying maybe you shouldn’t be in this country.”

He continued, “Now, for a president of the United States to say people who don’t stand for the anthem shouldn’t be in the country, even if it’s hyperbolic, the statement, and not intended to be taken literally, that’s a scary statement. The NFL doesn’t need to be afraid of Trump … Americans need to be afraid of someone who would say something like that.”

