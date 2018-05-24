FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ on New NFL Anthem Policy: ‘Dark Day in American Sports’

Thursday, Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to the NFL’s vote to require players to either stand for the National Anthem or stay in the locker room, calling it a “dark day in American sports.”

Bayless echoed Jeffrey Robinson, deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who told USA Today, “It is a sad thing … a dark day in American sports. The thinking that this is somehow taking politics out of football is ridiculous.”

“It does feel to me, from this side of the desk, like it was a dark day in American sports,” Bayless stated.

Sharpe added, “It is, Skip. And it seems to me the NFL was hell-bent [on] punishment. ‘Hey, we’re going to punish you or the team because we’re going to make it a deterrent that you will not do these actions.’ That’s what it seems to me — I mean, Skip, this is an American sport. This is what we’ve come to.”

