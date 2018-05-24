Gohmert on Canceled Summit: Kim Jong Un Will ‘Come Back Begging’  

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will eventually “come back begging” after President Donald Trump canceled the June 12 North Korea-U.S. summit.

Gohmert said, “Oh, listen, let me tell you, it won’t be off permanently because North Korea is going to find out now what he didn’t realize was that Trump was serious about. There will be a price that North Korea will pay and Donald Trump will lead us in — in getting that price for them and then it will be the North Korean leader that will come back begging to have some kind of talk.”

He added, “I think it is immediately taking steps to — well, just like Trump is talking about with Iran, putting the toughest sanctions they can imagine, turning up the heat even more on China — you know, there is a lot of things we can do that, to put the heat on China. For example, if we go bankrupt here in the United States, then China immediately falls, and there is a big revolution there in China and those people in charge are run out on a rail. So, they don’t have quite the leverage they think they have, and Trump is going to use all the leverage we’ve got. He, I’m so proud. He is president now; Hillary is not. We’re not going to rush over there and give them bigger and better nukes, if they’ll just promise not to use them. That is what Hillary would be doing if she were president.”

