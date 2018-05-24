ICE Chief Defends Trump: ‘Animals Kill to Survive, MS-13 Kills for Sport’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” ICE Director Tom Homan defended President Donald Trump referring to MS-13 gang members as “animals.”

Homan said, “I know he’s taking a lot of hits for that comment but if you actually think about it what I said yesterday is animals kill to survive. MS-13 kills for sport, to terrorize.”

He continued, “For those folks who want to questioning the president on use of word animal, talk to parents of children that were murdered. Not just murdered, hacked to death. Imagine a parent living rest of their life knowing their child and suffered, terrorized, killed slowly in such a manner.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN