McConnell on Cancelling August Recess: I’ve Told Members I Wouldn’t Buy Non-Refundable Tickets

During an interview on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report with Bret Baier,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that two weeks from now, he will have a more definitive answer about the Senate cancelling its planned August recess, but he has told members of the Senate and the press corps that, “I wouldn’t buy any non-refundable tickets.”

