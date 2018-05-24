Meadows to N. Korea: Trump’s ‘Serious About the Punitive Measures — He Will Not Blink’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un should understand President Donald Trump was “serious about the punitive measures” when offering his reasoning for canceling the June 12 North Korea-U.S. summit.

Meadows said, “Well, if I was North Korea, I can give them a real message, having spoken to the president a number of times and knowing him, he’s serious about making a deal, but he’s also serious about the punitive measures. He will not blink.”

On House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) criticisms of the cancellation, Meadows said, “Nancy Pelosi says that but this is the same Nancy Pelosi that says he’s going to cut a bad deal, he’s going to go no matter what. You can’t have it both ways. This president and Secretary Pompeo know how to negotiate, and yet at the same time, China is going to have to determine who they’re going to deal with. I believe in the end, they know it’s better to align with the United States than the North Korean dictator.”

