Pelosi: Kim Jong Un ‘Must Be Having a Giggle Fit’ Over Cancelled Summit

Thursday during her weekly press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un was the “big winner” after President Donald Trump canceled the June 12 North Korea-U.S. summit.

Pelosi said, “I think it’s a good thing for Kim Jong Un. Here you had a thug, a person who killed his own family members, a person who runs a police state, being legitimized by the president of the United States. They were on par with each other. He got global recognition and regard. He’s the big winner. When he got this letter from the president saying ‘OK, never mind’—he must be having a giggle fit right there in North Korea.”

She added, “This takes preparation. This takes knowledge. This takes judgment. And clearly it takes preparation, which the president didn’t make. It’s clear he didn’t know what he was getting into, and now he’s walking away from it in this very chummy, palsy-walsy letter to Kim Jong Un. He, Kim Jong Un, is the big winner. It’s unfortunate because as you say you want to be optimistic.”

