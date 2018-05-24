Seahawks Wide Receiver Doug Baldwin: Trump ‘Is an Idiot — Plain and Simple’

During a Thursday press conference, outspoken Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin responded to President Donald Trump suggesting if someone does not stand proudly for the National Anthem then they should leave, calling the him “an idiot.”

“We’re still processing it, to be honest with you,” Baldwin told a reporter of the new policy. “It’s a little traumatizing. … I really think the NFL really missed it this time.”

When asked about Trump’s remarks, Baldwin replied, “He’s an idiot. Plain and simple. Listen, I respect the man because he’s a human being first and foremost, but he’s just being more divisive — which is not surprising. It is what it is, but for him to say that anybody who doesn’t follow his viewpoints or his constituents’ viewpoints should be kicked out of the country, it’s just not very empathetic, it’s not very American-like, actually, to me. It’s not very patriotic. It’s not what this country was founded upon.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent