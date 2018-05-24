Swalwell: Democracy Is ‘Under Assault by President Trump and Fixers in Congress’

“Democracy is under assault from two fronts now. Its always been under assault from the Russians, since they attacked us. But now its under assault from President Trump and his fixers in Congress” Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell https://t.co/LfuDnktubi

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that US democracy has been under attack from the Russians ever since they attacked the 2016 election, and is now also “under assault by President Trump and his fixers in Congress, something that we’ve never seen before.”

