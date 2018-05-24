Trump: ‘Maybe You Shouldn’t Be in the Country’ if You Don’t Stand for the National Anthem

President @realDonaldTrump : “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there, maybe you shouldn't be in the country." https://t.co/syjhxsoPzO @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/60ai9J0GqH

During an interview that aired Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump reacted to the NFL’s new National Anthem policy that requires players to stand or stay in the locker room when it is played.

Trump praised the new rule but said he still does not think players should be allowed to sit in the locker room. Instead, he said they should “stand proudly,” or else they should not play or even be in the country.

“I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms, but still I think it’s good,” Trump told Brian Kilmeade. “You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem, or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there, maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent