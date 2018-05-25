RNC Chair: We Want Assurances from Facebook, Twitter That They Are Not Going to Suppress Conservatives

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the RNC and the Trump 2020 campaign sent letters to Facebook and Twitter requesting answers about concerns that conservative content is being blocked.

McDaniel said, “We’ve seen in the history of Facebook there have been instances where they have changed the trending topics. They’ve suppressed conservative viewpoints, we’ve recently seen with Diamond and Silk that they suspended their account.”

She continued, “We just preemptively wanted to go to Facebook and say we want assurances that you won’t suppress conservative voices, that the Silicon Valley thought police is not going to determine what voices filter through on their social media platform.’ We sent a letter to Facebook and Twitter. We’ve asked them to respond by June 18th and we’re hoping we can get that to our audience, our GOP membership who cares very deeply about this country, who want to see a fair treatment on these social media platforms. They use them heavily and we have a very important mid-term coming up and I think it’s an important time to have this conversation.”

(h/t Grabien)

