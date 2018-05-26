Sarah Sanders: ‘A Lot of Nefarious Things Went on’ Between DOJ and the Trump Campaign — No Wrongdoing from Trump Side

In an interview that aired Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders discussed President Donald Trump’s belief he was spied on during his presidential campaign.

“There’s a lot of information out there that certainly suggests that a lot of nefarious things went on between the Department of Justice and the Trump campaign,” Sanders told host Jeanine Pirro. “If anybody was doing anything wrong, it certainly wasn’t taking place at the Trump campaign, but it looks like now it may have been through our own government — certainly something that should cause concern for everyone and it certainly has got the president looking and wanting to get some real answers.”

