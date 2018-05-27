Clapper: Kim Jong Un ‘May Have Met His Match’ in Donald Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said North Korea leader Kim Jong Un “may have met his match,” with President Donald Trump.

Clapper said, “I support the letter that President Trump sent to Kim Jong Un. I think it was a good thing to do.”

He continued, “This is typical North Korean, two steps forward, one step back. That’s what they always do. And in some ways, Kim Jong Un may have met his match here with our very unconventional president.”

He added, “There’s value having gone this far. There’s value in meeting and greeting, gripping and grinning and just establishing rapport. Yes, I think it would be important to have this summit.”

