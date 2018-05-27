CNN’s Fareed Zakaria: ‘Obvious’ Trump Is a ‘Bad Negotiator’

Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” host Fareed Zakaria said President Donald Trump was a “bad negotiator.”

Zakaria said, “Donald Trump’s recurring criticism of his predecessor is that he just didn’t know how to make a deal. ‘Obama is not a natural deal-maker,’ he tweeted in 2016. ‘Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly,’ he predicted incorrectly back in 2013. ‘We need a leader who can negotiate great deals for Americans,’ Trump tweeted in 2015. The implication was obvious. He was the ultimate deal maker. Well, it is almost 500 days into the Trump administration, where are the deals? Where is the renegotiated NAFTA, the bilateral trade agreements that were going to replace Transpacific Partnership, the new and improved Iran nuclear pact, the China trade deal?”

He added, ‘The world is laughing at us as he would say. By now it’s obvious that Trump is actually a bad negotiator, an impulsive, emotional man who ignores briefings rarely knows details and shots first and asks questions later.”

