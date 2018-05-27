Flake Won’t Rule Out Challenging Trump in 2020

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) would not rule out challenging President Donald Trump in a 2020 Republican presidential primary.

Flake took the same position on a potential presidential bid back in December when asked.

Flake said, “It’s not in my plans, but I have not ruled anything out. I do hope that somebody runs on the Republican side other than the president — if nothing else than simply to remind Republicans what conservatism is and what Republicans have traditionally stood for.”

