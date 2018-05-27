Giuliani: ‘The Basis on Which’ Mueller Was Appointed Is ‘Illegitimate’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the “basis” on which special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to probe Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was “illegitimate.”

Giuliani said, “First of all there are two different investigations. The counterintelligence investigation is now over for over a year and they weren’t disclosing it to anybody. Immediately that raises questions in my mind of why not. I think why not because it clears the president. Then you get the Comey thing which is a leak of a confidential memo which is illegal for an FBI official to do and that becomes the basis for appointing Mueller. I’m not saying Mueller is illegitimate. I’m saying the basis on which he was appointed was illegitimate.”

When asked if the Mueller probe is legitimate, Giuliani said. “Not anymore. I did when I came in. Now I see Spygate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN