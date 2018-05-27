Giuliani: Trump ‘Has Every Right to Know’ FBI Source as Commander-in-Chief

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said President Donald Trump had “every right to know” more information on the FBI’s confidential intelligence source on his 2016 presidential campaign.

Giuliani said, “I think that the White House has every right to know and the president has every right to know as commander-in=chief. After all, the investigation as the Democrats have revealed said there is nothing new. To us that means exculpatory. The new would be if something turned up that was a surprise. So it should be very easy to brief us. Then we can come out of it saying the same thing, nothing new or we might say nothing in which case you will have a real signal.”

