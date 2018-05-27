Giuliani: Trump Will Not Fire People to End Mueller Probe — It Would Play Into Critics Hands

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said President Donald Trump would not firing anyone to end to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Giuliani said, “The president’s not going to fire them because that would be playing into the hands, of you know, playing victim, Watergate. They’re the Watergate. They’re the people who have committed the crimes.”

He continued, “What we have to do is go to court and seek protection from the court if we have to do that.”

He added, “Our first thing is we sure as heck are not going to testify unless it’s all straightened out unless we learned the basis of that Russian investigation.”

