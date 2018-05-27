GOP Rep Meadows: ‘No Question’ a ‘Spy’ Was Collecting Info on Trump Campaign

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said there was “no question” a “spy” who was “collecting information” during the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

Meadows said, “There is no question that there was a spy that was collecting information, and the definition of that: somebody who does something in secret without the knowledge of another person.”

He added, “At what point do we as Americans say, it is not right to spy on a campaign? Whether it’s Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders, it’s not right.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN