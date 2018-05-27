Kudlow: No Deal with China Until They Stop Stealing U.S. Intellectual Property

During Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow discussed the country’s relationship with China.

Kudlow told host John Catsimatidis that if China wants to make a deal with the United States, then they will have to stop stealing U.S. intellectual property.

“[T]he Chinese want a deal,” Kudlow said. “Now, whether that deal is good enough for President Trump remains to be seen. But, early indications are they want a deal. This is not just the Chinese government buying farm products from the U.S. government. This is a reduction in barriers. If this thing works out … you’re talking about lowering tariff rates and lowering non-tariff barriers.”

“Regarding the issue of intellectual property theft, that is still on the table under discussion. And that’s a huge factor. No USA deal can possibly be made until that IP theft is solved,” he added.

