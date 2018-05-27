Mark Penn: Deep State Conducted a Sting Operation on Trump

Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn examined the “out of hand” Robert Mueller investigation into President Donald Trump, saying the “deep state is clearly in a deep state of desperation.”

“Every day we discover more and more potential abuses — that the investigation didn’t have a foundation, that they used this flaky dossier, you know, that was never substantiated as part of their investigation,” Penn told New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis on his Sunday broadcast.

He continued,” And now, we’re finding out on top of that … perhaps they were even setting up a sting operation even before the investigation to try to entrap the Trump campaign, and you’re wondering, ‘Is that the American government?'”

