Maxine Waters: Trump Use of Term ‘Witch Hunt’ to Criticize Mueller Probe Is a ‘Russia Tactic’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s use of the term “witch hunt” to criticize the special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into allegations of Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election was a “tactic” from Russia itself.

According to the California Democrat, Trump’s repeated use of “witch hunt” was an effort he learned from Russia to get people to believe it is a “witch hunt.”

“We cannot give up and allow him,” Waters said. “We cannot allow him to destruct this investigation in the way that he’s doing. He lied about a spy being embedded in his campaign. There has been no spy embedded in his campaign. He’s lying about witch hunt. But you notice he says ‘witch hunt’ over and over again. He has learned some of the Russia tactics about how, you know, you deal with getting people to believe you. You say it over and over again. And he has discredited the media by saying it over and over again. There’s no witch hunt. There’s no spy. But he thinks that — this lesson that he’s learned and I think it is from the Russian tactics that he’s learned over the years that if he says it enough, he can get people to believe it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor