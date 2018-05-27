Meadows: We Need to Know Who Directed Spy Campaign

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said he wanted to know who directed a confidential human source to collect information on the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

Meadows said, “What we do know is that there was indeed a confidential human source, which is what the FBI would call it that, was actually giving intel. Not only to the FBI, but you have to ask the question when did it start? We do know that actually, those confidential human sources were engaging prior to the official FBI investigation.”

He continued, “So the question begs: at whose direction, you know, what were they collecting and who were they reporting to? Because that was happening before the FBI actually opened an investigation. And so as we know that—and we know that from nonclassified sources. There is no question that there was a spy that was collecting information, and the definition of that: somebody who does something in secret without the knowledge of another person.”

