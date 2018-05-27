MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Decries NFL ‘Hypocrisy — Says ‘Large Part’ of Fans at Games Don’t Stand for Anthem

Sunday on NBC’S “Meet the Press,” network anchor Andrea Mitchell called out the NFL’s “hypocrisy” over its new rule that requires players to either stand for the National Anthem on the field or remain in the locker room.

“The hypocrisy is so profound,” Mitchell stated. “Take a look at any NFL stadium, and people are getting hot dogs, people are getting beers. They’re not standing and saluting the anthem, for a large part. They’re not. They’re distracted. They’re fans at an event. And the fact that the players do not have this freedom of speech and that no one is even thinking about Colin Kaepernick … who’s been basically blackballed and can’t be hired — it’s just outrageous.”

