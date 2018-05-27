Rubio Defends FBI on Trump Probe — They Were Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Individuals

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen Marco Rubio (R-FL) defended the FBI’s action during the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump by saying they were investigating individuals with suspicious histories connected to Russia.

Rubio said, “As far as what I have seen to date, it appears that there was an investigation not of the campaign but of certain individuals who have a history that we should be suspicious of that predate the presidential campaign of 2015, 2016.”

He continued, “When individuals like that are in the orbit of a major political campaign in America, the FBI, who is in charge of counterintelligence investigations, should look at people like that. But they’re not investigating the campaign. They’re investigating those people.”

He added, “I have seen no evidence that those people were part of an investigation on the campaign. If that exists, I would want to know about it, we should all know about, and that would be wrong, and we should do something about it. But up to now, what I have seen is evidence that they were investigating individuals with a history of links to Russia that were concerning. And that was appropriate if that is all that happened.”

