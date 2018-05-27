Schiff: Only Remedy for ‘Unethical’ Trump Is to ‘Throw the Bums Out’ of Congress’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the only “remedy” for President Donald Trump was “to change the Congress and to let the investigation go on.”

Schiff said, “Well, the broad question is—how do you counter a president who repeats falsehood after falsehood after falsehood, that has the bully pulpit of the presidency to do it and has allies in Congress who are willing to support that. And Martha, at the end of the day, there’s only one remedy for that, and that is you need to throw the bums out.”

He continued, “As long as there’s a majority in Congress that is willing to do this president’s will, and as long as we have a deeply unethical president, there’s only one remedy. And that is to change the Congress and to let the investigation go on. And that’s what we need to try to fight to do.”

